Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.