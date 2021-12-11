Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.