Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Shenandoah, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.