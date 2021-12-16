Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.