Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.