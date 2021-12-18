Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.