Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
This evening in Shenandoah: Windy with a few showers in the evening then clear overnight. Low 28F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenan…