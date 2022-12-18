Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.