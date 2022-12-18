 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio