Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

