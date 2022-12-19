 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

