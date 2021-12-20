For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
