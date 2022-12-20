 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

