Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST.