 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . A -6-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio