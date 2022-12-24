Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low -6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.