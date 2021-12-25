This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
