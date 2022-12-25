 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 9F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

