Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.