Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.