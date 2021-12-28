Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.