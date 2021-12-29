Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.