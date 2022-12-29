 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

