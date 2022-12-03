 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

