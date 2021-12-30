Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.