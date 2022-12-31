Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.