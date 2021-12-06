Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.