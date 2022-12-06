Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.