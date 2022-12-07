Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.