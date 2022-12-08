 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Friday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio