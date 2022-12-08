Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Friday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.