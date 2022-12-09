Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.