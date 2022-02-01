This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
