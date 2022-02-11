For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shena…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Friday, with tempera…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah …