For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shena…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah …
This evening in Shenandoah: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…