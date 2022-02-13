Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
