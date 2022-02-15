Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.