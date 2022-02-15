This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shena…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
This evening in Shenandoah: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wi…