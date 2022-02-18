Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.