Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

