Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

