Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

