Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

