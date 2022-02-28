For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
