For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 11F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Friday, with tempera…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatu…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah …