Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.