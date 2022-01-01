This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
