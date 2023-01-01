Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.