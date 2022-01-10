This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
