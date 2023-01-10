 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

