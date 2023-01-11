 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

