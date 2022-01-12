Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.