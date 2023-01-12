 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

