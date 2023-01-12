This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah
