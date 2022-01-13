Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.